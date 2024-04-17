INSPIRE Foundation annual golf tournament to be held May 20

The INSPIRE Foundation will host its annual golf tournament on Monday, May 20 at the West Hills Country Club in Middletown, New York. The tournament proceeds will support INSPIRE’s programs and services for children and adults with disabilities.

This event is open to all golfers that are interested in participating. There are also many sponsorship opportunities available. Registration for single golfers starts at $200. An on-course lunch and refreshments will be provided by Price Chopper/Market 32. This event will also include breakfast, hole-in-one contests, raffle drawings, swag bags, tournament awards, and more. Participants are asked to sign up before May 10.

Tournament sponsors to date include: Johnstons Toyota|Subaru; CPL Architecture, Engineering & Planning; Equitable Advisors; Saft Electric; Drake Loeb; and Suresky.

If you are interested in participating in this event or would like more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact INSPIRE Community Relations at 845-614-5975, ext. 101 or email mcircelli@inspirecp.org.