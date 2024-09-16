Inaugural Sugar Loaf 5k set for Oct. 5

Sugar Loaf will host its inaugural 5k event on Saturday, October 5 at 9 a.m. Both runners and walkers are welcome.

The course is USATF-certified and starts at the Seligman Farm, winds through the historic hamlet, passes under the shadow of Sugar Loaf Mountain, and finishes at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.

As a bonus, the race ends just as the Sugar Loaf Film Festival begins at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center; participants will have the opportunity to stay around to catch the films or visit the local shops for a full day of family fun.

The registration fee is $32.80. The event is hosted by the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation and the race directors are Jackie Perez, Christine Koenig and Elizabeth Barrett-Zahn. Information can be found at sugarloaf5k.com and RunSignup.com (Sugar Loaf).