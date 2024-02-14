Imani Curtis engaging students, teachers on the Board of Education

Imani Curtis, a senior at Chester Academy, is an engaged student representative of the Board of Education. Her main job as a student representative is gathering feedback from her peers and teachers and bringing that information to the Board to ensure that their thoughts and opinions about what’s going on in the school are heard.

“I go around to the teachers and students and talk about the student experience at the school,” said Curtis. “How certain events went and the students’ reaction to it. For example, advisory, because it’s new. I want to give the student experience and tell the Board how it’s going. And possibly give ideas of how things could go better.”

She presents this information to the board at meetings during its roundtable segment. Curtis is involved in the school’s track team, National Honor Society and Multicultural Club, as well as the community Key Club. One of her main goals has been to spread the word about opportunities in clubs within the school, so that clubs run by seniors will have more underclassmen to carry on.

“When she applied [to be the student rep for the Board], it was hard not to recognize how invaluable she would be on the Board,” said CA Principal John Flanagan. “One thing she’s really working on is trying to get the younger kids involved in clubs and get them out there. As the younger kids are coming in, she’s getting the word out so kids can know about the clubs and what they’re about.”

Curtis has worked to share club fliers and promote the events that clubs are holding.

“I think it’s important for students to have a voice because a lot of things that happen in the school affect us,” said Curtis. “Having a say in what works best for you, especially since everyone learns differently and everyone has a different level of comfortability when it comes to participation. I want to keep reaching out and try to bring a different perspective every time.”