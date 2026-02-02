Hundreds rally against ICE detention facility

Hundreds gathered outside in Chester Commons to protest against a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility at a nearby warehouse in the Village of Chester on Thursday, Jan. 29.

The rally was organized after a Washington Post report revealed ICE’s plan to turn 23 warehouses into large-scale detention centers or processing facilities in an effort to ramp up its immigration crackdown. One of the vacant warehouses being eyed as a potential site is the former Pep Boys warehouse, which could hold up to 1,500 people.

Despite frigid temperatures, attendees stood in opposition to the proposed facility, chanting slogans from “Abolish ICE” to “No ICE, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.” Many rallygoers also held signs, conveying similar messages of resistance against the federal law enforcement agency and the Trump administration.

The rally, organized by non-profit organization Rural & Migrant Ministry, featured speeches by organizers and several elected officials, including Rep. Pat Ryan and Town of Chester Supervisor Brandon Holdridge.

“We’re gathered here because ICE plans to turn a warehouse in Chester into an immigrant detention center,” Maria Martinez, Legislative Advocacy Consultant and organizer, said. “And we are here to say clearly, concentration camps do not belong in our backyard.”

In response to the proposed facility, many Democratic officials have taken action. During his speech, Holdridge said he “successfully convinced” the town board to approve two resolutions reaffirming its opposition to the facility and supporting legislation in the New York State Legislature known as the MELT Act, which would prohibit ICE agents from wearing masks.

In addition, Ryan launched a petition, which he said has already drawn more than 20,000 signatures, and formally submitted it to the Department of Homeland Security as evidence of local opposition.

“We have to oppose both this facility and oppose ICE as it is operating in this country right now, and I do that strongly and unequivocally,” Ryan said. “In case it’s not clear, my message to Stephen Miller, and Kristi Noem, and Trump, and ICE is simple: stay the f— out of the Hudson Valley. We don’t want you here. We don’t need you here. We know how to keep ourselves safe.”

That message resonated with many in the crowd.

Meryl, a Warwick resident who declined to share her last name for privacy reasons, said she attended the rally to protest the “draconian, Gestapo-like tactics that are being used [by ICE]” and to support her immigrant neighbors. She added that she attended multiple protests in the past, but this protest felt more personal.

“My ancestors were in the concentration camps back in World War II, and I don’t want to see something like that happening here,” she said. “And I fear this is the beginning of that sort of thing and I’m against it.”

Alexandra Cain, a Cold Spring resident, voiced concern that an increase in ICE presence in the region could bring disruptions.

“The first thing it’s going to do is tear us apart,” Cain said. “Something like this is inevitably going to bring conflict to communities. It will erode trust amongst community members, and then also it will erode trust with the local police enforcement. I think it’ll also bring attention and traffic that the community doesn’t have the resources to support.”

As plans for the facility remain uncertain, Holdridge urged attendees to stay engaged.

“We have to fight this every day until they either don’t come or leave,” Holdridge said. “We need your help in Chester. We need you to continue to show up here in Chester and all across the country. We have to look after one another because this federal government and this president has no interest in doing so.”