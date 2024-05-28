Hughes Energy backs out of public hearing

In response to a question during public comments at the May 23 Goshen Town Board meeting, Deputy Supervisor George Lyons announced that Hughes Energy’s June 6 public hearing has been cancelled because the company has decided to back off their application at this point.

Lyons said Hughes is going to focus on getting their approval with the DEC first and will take at least 90 days before they come back before the town. Hughes is seeking to build a research, development and demonstration facility not far from the closed Orange County landfill on Training Center Lane in Goshen.

Supervisor Joseph Betro and Councilman Richard Florio were not present for the town board meeting, which was led by Deputy Supervisor Lyons.

Roads and engineering

The town discussed roadwork for the upcoming year, agreeing that $1,267,699 will be spent on coating and chip-sealing town roads. Since the program and increased spending began over a decade ago, the town reported that over 80% of roads have been touched by improvement efforts.

The town’s engineer Sean Hoffman has changed firms he works for. He now works for Lanc and Tully Engineering Services. The town drafted a new law reflecting that Hoffman now works for Lanc and Tully and rehired him effective June 1 at the same rate as last year. Lyons noted that the Goshen Planning Board agreed they would like Hoffman back.

The town board voted to accept Rolling Ridge Drive as a public road. The road will have a $80,000 bond held on it for one year. The town also accepted new electricity rates, claiming their contract with the company Constellation will save the town $18,227 over last year.

Other business

The town hired a new Spanish-speaking part-time court clerk to replace one who just left. Lorena Gutierrez was hired for the position at $24.36 per hour. Robert Brady resigned his job with the building inspector. He was offered a full-time job elsewhere.

Assistant assessor Aylin Ippolito was approved to attend the NYS Associate of Assessor’s Cornell Conference at a cost of $1,306. Councilman Philip Canterino said he wants her to appear before the town board and give feedback on what happened at conference.

Public comment

During public comments, resident Jonathan Adamo used the “f word,” prompting Lyons to say he can’t do that. “Are you going to arrest me,” Adamo said. He accused the board of violating their oath and campaign promises and quoted a founding father who said it is the right of men to abolish government. “You will hear from me again,” he concluded.

Goshen resident Chris Healey spoke following Adamo and said the board has always treated him with respect and he wasn’t sure to what Adamo was referring.