Hudson Valley. Draft horse driving classes

The Hudson Valley Draft Horse Association is conducting draft horse driving classes at the Ulster County Fairgrounds. The final class for the season will be on April 29 during Spring Plow Day at Hoeffner Farms, 405 Goodwill Road, Montgomery.

Dedicated to promoting draft animals in the Hudson Valley by communicating with other draft animal enthusiasts, including horses, mules and oxen, the Hudson Valley Draft Horse Association was established in 1981 by Frank & Karen Castella, Amos and Jude Holdsworth, Harold Fountain and Dr. Goodman. Shortly after, John Ingram joined the group. Ingram has served as president for many years.

Other events include a square dance with live music and a caller on May 13 at the Campbell Hall Firehouse, 13 Maybrook Road, Campbell Hall. There will be a potluck dinner from 4-6 p.m. with dancing 6-10 p.m. The cost is $10.00 payable at the door and reservations are suggested.

Monthly potluck meetings to determine future activities are held and the yearly membership fee is $15.00 per family. New members are always welcome. Having a draft animal is not required, but join to learn or to meet new people.

For more information, contact Robin Jurechko at 845 294-9016 or dmjure33@frontiernet.net.