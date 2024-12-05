Hoovler issues cybersecurity guide for seniors

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced the release of the Senior Citizen Cybersecurity Guide, created by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Digital Forensics Unit (DFU). The DFU, which was created in July 2023, analyzes digital evidence retrieved from devices such as cellphones, computers, and vehicles that have been taken into evidence by police agencies throughout Orange County, among other duties.

The Senior Citizen Cybersecurity Guide provides cybercrime facts, highlights common schemes that criminals use to victimize vulnerable seniors, and discusses the steps that individuals can take to help safeguard against these types of crimes. DFU staff members and DA Hoovler have also held discussions with area seniors about cyber safety while distributing the guide.

“Increasingly, we see cybercrime proliferating at the expense of the vulnerable members of our community,” said Hoovler, “While the tactics and techniques of the criminals are new, the results are unfortunately similar to familiar scams. My office, including our Digital Forensics Unit and our Community Affairs Unit, will continue to engage with citizens of Orange County to equip them with the knowledge and information necessary to protect themselves against 21st century crime.”

The nine-page guide is available through the county DA’s office by calling 845-291-2050.