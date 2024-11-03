Hoovler congratulates new staff members who passed bar exam

Brianna Bloomer, Adrian Broe, Gabrielle Lucas and Justin Ramos were notified recently that they passed their New York State Bar examinations and are awaiting admission as attorneys to the New York State Bar, according to a press release from Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Due to New York’s Practice Order, they have been acting as assistant district attorneys in local courts that handle misdemeanor prosecutions while awaiting their bar exam results.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Sheeler Erickson is awaiting admission to the New York State Bar, by “waiving in” from New Hampshire where she has been prosecuting misdemeanor and felony cases.

“I am proud of the important work done every day by these new assistant district attorneys and all of my staff,” Hoovler said. “Being a prosecutor in New York State has never been more challenging, I am grateful that we can continue to attract talented lawyers who work for just outcomes for the residents of Orange County.”

Bloomer, Broe, Lucas, Ramos and Erickson are currently assigned to the DA’s Early Case Assessment Bureau where police officers speak to a prosecutor while the prosecutor accesses information about the case through computer links between the district attorney’s office and the police departments so that the prosecutor has access to police reports and often digital evidence at the time the prosecutor drafts necessary legal documents. This allows for lawyers to draft the legal documents while ensuring that defendants obtain the materials they are entitled to, and sensitive victim and witness information which may need to be protected by applications to the court can be identified.