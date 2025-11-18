The Orange County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation will present the 17th annual “Holiday Lights in Bloom” program at the Orange County Arboretum in Thomas Bull Memorial Park. It will run each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. beginning Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 28.

Through late fall and into the start of winter, but the Arboretum will be in “full bloom” with garden-themed light displays in the forms of flowers, animals, and insects. Children and adults are invited to stroll through the various gardens created in lights.

“Holiday Lights in Bloom” is a free walk-through display open to the public. Buses, groups larger than 15 people and pets are not permitted. As parking is limited, visitors should please arrive by 7:00 p.m. to ensure there is time to park and enjoy the lights before they are turned off promptly at 8 p.m.

Due to construction on the Ottaway Education Center, the Friends of the Arboretum will hold their Holiday Boutique in the greenhouses in conjunction with the light show from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20 (closed on Sundays). Log onto https://shorturl.at/DZoWe for details.

The Arboretum is located at 41 Grove St., in Montgomery within Thomas Bull Memorial Park. For more information, please call (845) 615-3828 or log onto https://shorturl.at/Orcfb.