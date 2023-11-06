Holiday Fair Trail promises all things Christmas

To get into the holiday spirit, remember to mark Saturday, November 18, on your calendar. It’s the day of the Holiday Fair Trail, taking place from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Four churches are participating in this year’s Holiday Fair Trail, with each church offering holiday treats and homemade items.

Santa will be at St. James Episcopal Church (2 St. James Place, Goshen), with a Christmas-themed backdrop and a decorated tree making for great family photo opportunities. And don’t worry, pets are allowed to be included in the photo!

Besides photos with Santa, St. James Episcopal Church will have a bake sale that includes Thanksgiving pies, chocolate-covered pretzels, cakes, cookies and more; a jewelry room featuring bracelets, necklaces and jewelry boxes that are great gift items; a toy room featuring gently used toys, sports equipment, and games; a variety book sale room; as well as a cathedral shop with advent calendars and other religious items.

A yearly favorite at St. James is the “attic treasures” room, offering a variety of household items, both gently used and antique, and many Christmas decorations.

Lunch items will be available at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and include hot sandwiches, homemade soups, side dishes such as macaroni and cheese, and homemade desserts.

To bundle up for winter weather, the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen (33 Park Place) is offering homemade mittens, hats, and scarves. Homemade jewelry, and Christmas ornaments will also be there. Local honey, too, from Bob’s Bees will be available. Over 25 vendors will be on hand, each one offering unique homemade craft items, and a church favorite — homemade soups.

After a two-year hiatus, the highly popular quilt show, located in the church sanctuary, is back. To view the charming quilts, just bring one nonperishable food item — like a canned good, bagged stuffing, or instant mashed potatoes — for the food pantry.

“Coming to the quilt show will really put you in the holiday spirit,” said Carolyn Keller, co-chair with Lori Kilmer, “as the sanctuary is decorated for the season along with having Christmas music in the background.”

When it’s time for a tasty luncheon, stop in at the Grace Episcopal Church (12 Depot Street, Middletown) for a fish and chips meal. “This location is more than just another craft fair!” said the church’s event organizers. Vendors will be on hand, as well as gift baskets ready for gift-giving.

Also on the trail, the United Church (25 Orchard Street, Middletown) will feature holiday baked goods such as fudge, cookies and brownies; a wide selection of holiday decorations, jewelry, household and boutique items; and access to the onsite thrift store, which will be open. It has a huge selection of household and seasonal items, including clothing. On the day of the fair, all clothing items, except coats, will be buy one get one free.

“We started the thrift shop for the benefit of the community and monies from the profits go back to community organizations, such as the soup kitchen, No Kids Hungry Back-Pack Program, [and] Jewish Family Services, just to name a few,” said Sue Wyman, organizer.

The four churches are working together for the Holiday Fair Trail. To be a part of the Holiday Fair Trail, obtain a passport at the first church you visit. Have it stamped there and at each of the next three churches that you visit. After visiting all four churches, submit the stamped passport to the last church that you visit and be eligible to win a gift card valued at $100. Each of the four churches will have a drawing.