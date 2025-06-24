Hold for print primary info: Democrats endorse Courtenay and Zappala

Republican councilman Robert Courtenay and Republican town clerk Linda Zappala have received the backing of the Democratic Party in the 2025 elections. Courtenay and Zappala are also running for the Republican line in the June 24 primary election.

The Republican candidates endorsed by the Republican committee are Patricia Gorman for town clerk along with Christine Maurer and Giussepe Cassara for town board. The split in the ticket dates back to the 2023 election when Zappala and Courtenay supported Democrat Brandon Holdridge for supervisor over Republican nominee and incumbent Robert Valentine.

Courtenay was the chairman of the Republican committee, a position now held by Valentine. Valentine had sought the ouster from the committee of Courtenay and Zappala on disloyalty charges, leading Courtenay and Zappala to resign from the committee.

Gorman, Maurer and Cassara also have the backing of the Conservative Party for the 2025 election, which is only a one-year seat as the ward system and even-year voting will be implemented in 2026.

The other candidate for the Democratic council seat is David Collins, a member of the town ethics board.

Courtenay defended his decision to run for both the Republican and Democratic line, stating that with the Conservative line going to his opponents, it was in his interest to appear on multiple lines this fall. He said he’s had a good experience running as the Democratic candidate.

“It gets you out talking to a lot more people. In my mind I am getting the word out talking to more people,” he said. “I think my performance speaks for itself. I have been effective in everything done on the town board the last five years.”

Maurer has been a regular at town board meetings for the past 10 years and enjoyed a 26-year career as a reporter and producer for CNBC. Cassara has been a member of both the zoning and planning boards, and Gorman is a 15-year business owner with ties to the Chester community.

“We’re running a unity ticket for good government,” Holdridge, who also holds a seat on the Democratic committee said about the Democratic committee’s decision to back the Republican incumbents for their positions.