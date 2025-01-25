History Journal now available in new locations

The Friends of the Goshen Public Library’s new publication The History Journal, created by the Local History Committee of the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society, can now be purchased at 22 West Office Supplies in Goshen and through the Albert Wisner Public Library in Warwick.

The History Journal can also be purchased at the Goshen Public Library front desk during regular hours of operation, as well upstairs in the Local History Room when that is open (Monday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) for a $15 donation (by check payable to The Friends of the Goshen Public Library or with cash).

The Journal features a series of articles by local authors about the history of Goshen’s local communities, as well as rare photographs. The inaugural issue announced in December had stories ranging from the prehistoric settlers at Lookout Mountain to the story of Goshen High School’s 1972 championship football team.

All proceeds benefit The Friends of the Goshen Public Library. For those who want to order it online, it is available from local printer Royal Fireworks Press in Unionville. For questions, contact Jim Kuroski at kuroskijim@gmail.com.