History Committee wants your historical photos

The Local History Committee of the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society will be holding a special event to introduce “The History Journal” on February 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pomares Community Room at Goshen Public Library.

The Goshen community is invited to share photos of Goshen from years past on the library’s Facebook page by February 1 or by sending them via to email to Donovan Aitchison at daitchison@goshenpubliclibrary.org. The Committee will then put a photo show together.

Speakers at the open house will be Sal LaBruna, an author and editor of The History Journal, and village historian and author Edward Connor. LaBruna will speak about the Journal and the Committee’s plans for 2025. Connor will discuss his first issue article about the history of the Salesian property in Goshen.

For those who would prefer to bring photos in on the day of the event to display, please do so. Refreshments will be served. The 2025 issue of The History Journal will be available at the event as well.