Historical Society launches bumper sticker fundraiser

The Sugar Loaf Historical Society (SLHS) announced the launch of its “groovy bumper sticker” campaign, celebrating the hamlet’s “craft village” origins from the late 1960s and honoring the artisans who helped transform the community into a cultural hub.

Individuals who contribute $10 or more to the SLHS will receive one 4-by-6-inch weatherproof vinyl bumper sticker, designed in the Euro-tax sticker style.

The SLHS relies on the support of individuals to sustain its educational, research, and preservation efforts. Every contribution, regardless of size, goes toward supporting the society’s mission. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donations can be made through PayPal at: bit.ly/SLHSNY. Alternatively, checks may be mailed to: SLHS, PO Box 114, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981.

To receive your bumper sticker, provide your mailing address with your donation.