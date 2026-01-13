Historical Society Annual Meeting, program

The Chester Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Chester Senior Center, 81 Laroe Road beginning at 2 p.m. The snow date will be Jan. 18.

This important gathering will include the election of officers and the 2025 year-end review. The program “The History of the Yelverton Inn” will also be included.

Come and learn the origin of the Yelverton Inn and how it shaped our nation before, during and after the Revolution. Discover fascinating stories of this historic landmark and its pivotal role in American History.

All members and interested community members are encouraged to attend and participate in shaping the future of the Society. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, log onto www.chesterhistoricalsociety.com or call the Chester Historical Society at 845-618-5276.