Historic designation marker installed

Members of the community, historians and elected officials gathered across the street from the Methodist Church in Sugar Loaf on Nov. 22 to unveil a historic marker.

The marker, which was donated by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, notes Sugar Loaf’s place on the National Register of Historic Places.

The downtown area of Sugar Loaf was first awarded its place on the national register November of 2024. It joins Goshen, Warwick and Montgomery as an Orange County location to make the list.

“Sugar Loaf qualified because the hamlet was founded in the 18th century and a lot of the buildings are from the 18th and 19th century. It has to be concentric – all connected,” said Jeff Zahn, president of the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation. “Being on the register gives you prestige. In recent years there has been a growth in historic tourism. We’re joining our neighbors on the national register. We deserve to be recognized.”

The designation did not come for free. The town invested $12,500 to hire a historic consultant to make the case for Sugar Loaf.

Zahn credited resident Lydia Cuadros as spearheading the project.

“Two years ago, I spoke to the Chester Town Board about the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation initiating the process to have Sugar Loaf designated a ‘historic district,’” she said. “... It was a challenging process, some ups and downs, but on Nov. 15, 2024, the Sugar Loaf Historic District was designated to the National Register of Historic Places. The national register is the nation’s official list of properties worthy of preservation. Listing on the national register, recognizes the importance of these properties to the history of our country and provides them with a measure of protection. It is a very prestigious recognition.”

For some communities, a place on the national register qualifies the neighborhood for grants. Cuadros said Sugar Loaf’s income is too high to qualify for the state homeowner grants, but it may qualify for federal commercial credits on major rehabilitation projects.

Cuadros also read from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s letter congratulating Sugar Loaf on their historic designation. The foundation provided the marker as a grant, which it has done for over 3,000 communities since 2005.

“The Pomeroy Foundation extends gratitude and appreciation to Sugar Loaf, the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation, Town of Chester, and all who helped make this commemorative event possible. We know this Pomeroy Marker will ensure that future generations know the significance of your local history,” the letter said.

The historic designation is not for the entire hamlet of Sugar Loaf, but specifically for the downtown business district where many buildings dating back centuries are clustered.