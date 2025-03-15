High schoolers visit emergency services

Chester Academy High School students recently visited the Orange County Emergency Services office to explore various career opportunities within the first responder and law enforcement fields. The students were given first-hand insight into how the county Emergency Services team works together to keep our community safe. They also toured the 911 Dispatch Call Center, Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center, and the Emergency Operations Center.

“Thank you to the members of the Emergency Services Response Team and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for their knowledge and time!” the school district said in a statement.