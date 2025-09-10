Heritage Trail is the venue for foundation’s 5K run

Stretching nearly 20 miles along the former Erie Railroad, the Heritage Trail offers a scenic journey through meadows, woodlands, and historic landmarks between Middletown and Harriman. It will also will be the venue for the Second Annual Rumshock Veterans Foundation’s 5K Resilience Run & Walk in support of its unique tiny home village in Port Jervis for veterans in need of affordable housing. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 beginning at 9 a.m.

The Resilience Run & Walk will honor of Terry Anderson, a journalist for the Associated Press who was kidnapped by Shiite militants in Lebanon in 1985 and held hostage for nearly seven years, until 1991. “Den of Lions” - his memoir about his captivity - chronicles his experience and survival during his long imprisonment. The book details his time in captivity and his eventual release. Anderson was a former member of the Board of Directors for Rumshock.

The Rumshock Veterans Foundation is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Orange County that is dedicated to serving the needs of U.S. veterans. Established by community advocates with a passion for supporting those who have served, the Foundation provides vital resources that address housing, wellness, employment, and reintegration into civilian life.

Its mission is to ensure that veterans receive the comprehensive support they need to live with dignity, stability, and purpose. By building housing, providing access to services, and fostering community, Rumshock empowers veterans to thrive beyond military service.

The Foundation’s work addresses critical issues faced by veterans in the Hudson Valley, particularly housing insecurity and access to comprehensive care. Through its housing development project in Port Jervis (the first of its kind in Orange County), and partnerships, Rumshock provides a model of veteran-centered support that strengthens both individuals and the wider community.

The village is a groundbreaking, custom-building project designed to provide veterans safe, affordable, and sustainable housing. As the first master-planned tiny home community on .75 acres, this pint-sized village caters to veterans seeking an environmentally conscious lifestyle. With 10 dwellings, private backyards, and green amenities, Rumshock Village is more than a housing solution — it’s a supportive community where veterans can thrive.

The homes are being built in modular units by students at Orange-Ulster BOCES in Goshen, under the supervision of Corey Miller, Director of Construction Education.

Those interested in participating in the Second Annual Resilience Run & Walk September 20, 2025, beginning at Heritage Trail – St. James Place in Goshen, log onto https://rumshockvf.org/event/2nd-annual-rumshock-5k-resilience-run-walk/. The entry Fee: $35 ($40 for late/same-day registration) and check-in: 8:00 a.m. sharp. The event will feature a variety of local sponsors, including a DJ and volunteers from local schools who will assist in registration information about the course.

For more about the Rumshock Veterans Foundation, log onto https://RumshockVF.org. Donations for this and future events are fully tax deductible.