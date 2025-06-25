Help for neurodiverse drivers, officers

A new initiative designed to support neurodiverse drivers during police interactions is now underway.

The Blue Envelope Program is a voluntary tool to help enhance communication and reduce the potential for misunderstandings between law enforcement and drivers with autism during traffic stops. It aims to alleviate anxiety by fostering effective communication, boosting confidence, and educating everyone involved.

Getting pulled over can be extremely stressful for drivers. During traffic stops, officers observe drivers’ physical movements and verbal responses, but there may be a communication barrier that the officer is unaware of. These barriers and unexpected physical movements can lead to misunderstandings between the driver and the officer.

The Blue Envelope Program is designed for easy use as a driver just needs to hand the officer the special blue envelope with a copy of their driver’s license, vehicle registration and insurance card. Each kit comes with the envelope, instruction card and an optional window decal to help let officers know that the driver is a program participant.

Recognizing its value, advocate Erin Stamp brought the program idea to Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew. Over the last few months, the Clerk’s office has teamed up with the county Sheriff Department to get it up and running, officially beginning on June 24.

The Blue Envelope Program can be found in any DMV Office in Orange County and at the Sheriff’s Office. To request a kit by mail, email OCNYSheriff@orangecountygov.com.