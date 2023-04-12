Health. Local open-heart surgery program launched

Garnet Health’s award-winning Peter Frommer, M.D. Heart Center announces the opening of its new open-heart surgery program in partnership with New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

The first program of its kind in Orange County, complex cardiothoracic procedures can now be performed locally, allowing patients to receive expert heart surgery care without the stress of traveling far from their loved ones.

The program is led by cardiothoracic lead surgeon and Medical Director Dr. Michael Argenziano, who also serves as associate chief of the Division of Cardiac, Thoracic, and Vascular Surgery at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

“In my nearly 30 years of being a cardiothoracic surgeon in New York City, I have performed open-heart surgery on many residents living in Orange and Sullivan Counties who needed to travel simply because there were no better options nearby,” Argenziano said. “Now, the same exceptional care you expect and receive in New York City is available right here.”

“Heart disease is a leading cause of death in both Orange and Sullivan Counties,” Rose Baczewski, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Garnet Health, and the executive sponsor for the cardiothoracic surgery program said. “And, while Garnet Health is already an award-winning heart care organization and recognized for our experienced cardiologists, as well as our specialists and advanced technologies, we knew we could do more to help our community. Adding open-heart surgery services truly elevates our ability to provide comprehensive cardiac care.”

The open-heart surgery program at Garnet Health, located on Main Street in Middletown boasts new, state-of the-art operating rooms and equipment, and an exceptional team of cardiac experts. “The launching of this program fills such a vital need in our community and would not have been possible were it not for the dedication and hard work of our clinical team,” Baczewski said.

Cardiothoracic surgery procedures performed include coronary artery bypass grafting, aortic valve replacement, mitral valve replacement and repair, thoracic aortic aneurysm repair, Maze procedure for atrial fibrillation, left atrial appendage ligation, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

Learn more about the open-heart surgery program and view a video of Patrick Spencer, the first open-heart surgery patient at Garnet Health at GarnetHealth.org/heartsurgery.