Health department will listen to Chester concerns on May 18

Orange County Health Department will host listening sessions in the Towns of Blooming Grove and Chester, and the City of Newburgh this month.

Each meeting will last no more than two hours and include a brief introduction and PowerPoint presentation by the Health Department, followed by a community-led discussion. Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman and her team are hoping to gather valuable feedback from communities relating to their health concerns and priorities at these listening sessions.

Residents also can complete a short Community Asset Survey (CAS) survey. The CAS helps to identify the strengths and areas of improvement for the community. To take the survey, visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/OCCommunityAssetSurvey

Residents are welcome at any of the listening sessions that will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the following locations:

May 18: Town of Chester Town Hall, 1786 Kings Highway (to include Village of Chester).

May 23 and May 25: City of Newburgh, Newburgh Activity Center, located at 401 Washington Street.

For more information, call the Health Department at 845-360-2330.