Health Care. Crystal Run recognized with special accreditation milestone

Crystal Run Healthcare Echocardiography Labs have been recognized with a special 20-Year Bronze Accreditation Milestone Recognition by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). This recognition applies to the five Crystal Run Healthcare facilities, located in Middletown, Monroe, Newburgh, Rock Hill, and West Nyack, where these studies are performed.

In celebration of its 30-year anniversary of granting accreditation to echocardiography facilities, IAC launched an accreditation milestone recognition program for facilities achieving a long-time commitment to quality patient care. Facilities honored include those that first achieved accreditation 25, 20, and 10 years ago and currently hold IAC accreditation in 2023. Practices that achieve IAC accreditation have undergone a rigorous application and review process and demonstrate a standard of excellence in echocardiography as established by the American College of Cardiology.

“Crystal Run Healthcare’s Echocardiography Lab was the first to receive IAC accreditation in New York State. To be recognized with this milestone for 20 years of accreditation shows that we have been and will stay committed to providing excellent patient care,” said William Gotsis, MD, FACC, Medical Director and Cardiologist at Crystal Run Healthcare.

IAC provides accreditation programs for vascular testing, echocardiography, nuclear/PET, MRI, diagnostic CT, dental CT, carotid stenting, vein treatment and management, and cardiac electrophysiology. The IAC programs for accreditation are dedicated to ensuring quality patient care and promoting health care and all support one common mission: Improving health care through accreditation.

Crystal Run Healthcare is a premier multi-specialty group practice with over 400 providers in more than 50 medical specialties and over 18 practice locations in the Hudson Valley and lower Catskill region. For over 25 years, Crystal Run has been strongly committed to providing best-in-class primary care as well as unsurpassed sub-specialty care in a wide variety of medical and surgical specialties. In 2022, 62 Crystal Run physicians were selected as Top Doctors in the Hudson Valley by Castle Connolly in 24 medical and surgical specialties. Crystal Run continually strives to provide high-quality, affordable care to all patients when and where they need it, while simultaneously lowering per capita costs, all in furtherance of the “Triple Aim” of Better Care, Better Health, and Lower Cost.

For more information about Crystal Run Healthcare call 845.703.6999 or log onto www.crystalrunhealthcare.com.