Healey Ford Commercial Truck Center seeks to expand

Healey Truck Realty made its initial presentation to the Goshen Town Planning Board for an amended site plan, special permit, and lot merger at its Healey Ford Commercial Truck Center on 6 ½ Station Road.

This project presents a challenge to the planning board, because most of the site sits within a floodplain. Only a new building would be built above the floodplain; all parking of vehicles within the lot are proposed to be in the floodplain.

It was noted that in the event of a “hundred-year storm” the vehicles could be moved, unlike a building. The applicant said it received the necessary feedback from the planning board about its plans and would be back in a couple of months.

Other projects

The board held a public hearing about a subdivision of two lots on Gurda Lane. The applicant is not expanding on the existing lots but rearranging them a bit. The board was receptive to the applicant’s plans, granting a resolution of conditional and final approval.

Chris Healey, during public comments, said, “I wholly support a very quick approval” for the Gurda Lane project.

The board granted a resolution of conditional approval and special permit to Uniplank for conversion of a warehouse to light industry on 5.3 acres along Route 17M. Town engineer Sean Hoffman noted that he believed the applicant addressed all questions the board had for him during his previous meeting in January.

The board also approved an amended resolution of conditional approval for Leunar Realty LLC/Northeast Great Dane. The company sought an amended site plan for a truck repair and sales facility on about 11.6 acres along Route 94/ Randall Street.