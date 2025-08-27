Hazardous waste collection events

Orange County will host a Hazardous Waste Collection event for businesses, municipalities, school districts, and farms (by appointment only) on Friday, Sept. 26, and a Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collection event for residents on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Orange County Transfer Station #1 in New Hampton.

Both events will be held at 21 Training Center Lane in New Hampton. The entrance to the site is located across from the Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center on Route 17M.

The Saturday, Sept. 27 event is free for Orange County residents with proof of residency (driver’s license or utility bill with an Orange County address). It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the OCTS #1 Maintenance Garage. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will also be on hand to collect unwanted over-the-counter and prescription medications.

The Friday, September 26th event is for businesses, schools, farms, and municipalities only, and will also run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required. The cost for disposal will be determined by the vendor based on the type and amount of waste to be disposed of (up to 220 pounds per vehicle). Drop-off times will be scheduled by the vendor.

Registrations will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 12. Find forms at https://shorturl.at/IgDnO.

Please note: 55-gallon drums or containers containing similar volumes of waste are not permitted at the Household Hazardous Waste event on Sept. 27. Businesses, schools, farms, and municipalities must register for the Sept. 26 event and may not attend the Sept. 27 collection.

For questions about either event, contact Ermin Siljkovic at 845-291-3246 or log onto www.orangecountygov.com/efs to find the “Household Hazardous Waste” tab.