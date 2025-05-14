Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Fibers and Filaments’ June 7

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra (GNSO) 30th anniversary season continues with “Fibers and Filaments” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at Aquinas Hall on the Mount Saint Mary College campus in Newburgh.

The centerpiece of the first half, according to Music Director Russell Ger, comes from one of Beethoven’s last string quartets into which he inserted his quartet a “Hymn of Thanksgiving.”

“Hearing it is one of the most moving musical experiences I have had in my life,” Ger said. “And it is hardly ever done with full strings. So, I am very excited – and grateful – to be able to perform this unusual addition to the program with our GNSO strings. Rounding out our first half, like a salad palate-cleanser, we have the very light, short, nimble and pithy set of ‘Romanian Dances’ from Bartók.”

He continued to explain: “Our second half begins with the cello section performing all by themselves. Our principal cellist, Naomi Lisowski, requested this special opportunity to have the cellos take center stage. Together, we chose the liltingly beautiful ‘Cantique de Jean Racine’ by Fauré, which is a favorite of mine. Finally, we have Vaughan Williams’ mystical evocation of a forgotten world, in his ‘Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis.’”

Balcony seats are $80, center reserved seats are $65 and general seating is $55. Senior citizens over the age of 62 are admitted for $35 and students (with current student ID) are admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, by visiting newburghsymphony.org or by calling 845-913-7157.