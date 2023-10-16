x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

GPL&HS and Harness Racing Museum win Program of the Year award

Goshen. The program celebrated the history of baseball and harness racing in the area.

Goshen /
| 16 Oct 2023 | 02:56
    L-R: Rebecca Howard, collection curator, Harness Racing Museum &amp; Hall of Fame; Michelle Muller, head of Youth Services, Goshen Public Library &amp; Historical Society; Ann Roche, head of Local History, Goshen Public Library &amp; Historical Society; and Janet Terhune, director, Harness Racing Museum &amp; Hall of Fame.
    L-R: Rebecca Howard, collection curator, Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame; Michelle Muller, head of Youth Services, Goshen Public Library & Historical Society; Ann Roche, head of Local History, Goshen Public Library & Historical Society; and Janet Terhune, director, Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame.

The Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) recently awarded the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society with its 2022 Program of the Year Award for the multi-generational family program “Base Ball at the Orange County Driving Park: Celebrating the History of Baseball and Harness Racing in Goshen, NY.”

The program was developed and presented in partnership with the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame. The program was funded with grants from Southeastern New York Library Council and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.