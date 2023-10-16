GPL&HS and Harness Racing Museum win Program of the Year award

The Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) recently awarded the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society with its 2022 Program of the Year Award for the multi-generational family program “Base Ball at the Orange County Driving Park: Celebrating the History of Baseball and Harness Racing in Goshen, NY.”

The program was developed and presented in partnership with the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame. The program was funded with grants from Southeastern New York Library Council and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.