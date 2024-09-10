Goshen welcomes new faculty for the 2024-25 school year

At the end of August, the Goshen Central School District held its annual new staff orientation for faculty members joining the district this school year. Led by Dr. Evelyn Schneider and Jen Cestare, the orientation pairs veteran teachers with new hires to serve as mentors throughout the school year and help new teachers become acclimated to the district.
The district welcomed the following teachers and counselors for the new school year:
Mireille Borici-Weissberg, music teacher at C. J. Hooker Middle School
Emily Buck, special education teacher at Goshen Intermediate School
Jill Christensen, special education teacher at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School
Claire Curtain, science teacher at Goshen High School
Erin Fleury, academic intervention services teacher at C. J. Hooker Middle School
Alina Heinz, teacher at Goshen Intermediate School
Tiffany Kelly, teacher at C. J. Hooker Middle School
Kiara Luna, teaching assistant at C. J. Hooker Middle School
Thomas Lyons, special education teacher at Goshen Intermediate School
Katelyn Mazzaro, special education teacher at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School
Crystal Panatelli, teaching assistant at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School
Natalye Polack, World Languages teacher at Goshen High School
Michele Savarese, teacher at C. J. Hooker Middle School
McKenzie Schlechtweg, teacher at C. J. Hooker Middle School
Morgan Serkes, guidance counselor at Goshen High School
Alec Stein, social studies teacher at Goshen High School
Kaeli VanEeuwen, guidance counselor at Goshen Intermediate School