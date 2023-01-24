Goshen, Warwick, and Monroe-Woodbury schools closed January 25

Monroe-Woodbury, Goshen, and Warwick school districts announced tonight that school will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to the expected winter storm.

Around 7:30 p.m., Orange County native and meteorologist Ben Noll tweeted: “Snow will be slow to get going tomorrow, with up to an inch possible before lunch. The worst will be from noon onward.”

Hyperlocal Facebook weather page “First Due Weather from the Compound” estimates the heaviest snowfall will occur between 2 and 7 p.m., with most of Orange County getting between two and four inches of snow. First Due Weather also predicted a period of sleet and freezing rain before the weather transitions to rain between 5 and 7 p.m.