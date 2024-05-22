Goshen voters pass 2024-25 school budget

On May 21, Goshen Central School District residents passed the $91,855,061 budget for the 2024-25 school year with 753 yes votes to 276 no votes — an approval rating of 73.2%, based on unofficial results. Under the approved budget, the district’s tax levy increased by 2%.

The budget equals a 3.07% spending increase over the previous year’s budget.

Board of Education incumbents Billy Castellane, Shannon Johnson and Scot Selbo are returning to their seats to serve three-year terms, earning 614 votes, 606 votes and 576 votes, respectively. Heather Savatta, Ann Horrego and Wendy Morel received 352 votes, 333 votes and 243 votes, respectively.