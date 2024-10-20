Goshen Village PD to hold safety program for senior drivers

The Goshen Village Police Department will be holding a “CarFit” safety program, a national educational program targeting senior drivers that aims to help improve the “fit” of their vehicles for comfort and safety.

This free, 30-minute program provides older drivers with a one-on-one checkup with a trained CarFit technician who will help them better understand proper safety belt use and fit, the proper distance between the driver and the car’s airbag, how to have a clear line of sight above the steering wheel, mirror positioning to minimize blind spots, and state and local resources.

The program will take place on Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Minisink Hook & Ladder Co., 99 North Church Street, Goshen. This event requires advanced registration by calling The Village of Goshen Police Department and asking for Sgt. Gregory Keleman at 845-294-7988.

CarFit notes that this is not a test of driver ability, just a review of the vehicle’s seat, safety belt, and mirror positionings to maximize comfort and safety. Every participant will also receive a complimentary gift bag.