Goshen Village PD mourn the passing of a former officer

In a recent press release, the Village of Goshen Police Department announced the passing of John J. “Jack” Deshler, who died September 19 at the age of 82.

According to the announcement, Deshler served as a part-time officer with the department from 1986 to 1991.

“He was a great friend and partner and will be sadly missed,” the announcement stated. “His entire adult life was spent in public service as a veteran of the US Air Force, Chester postmaster, Chester fire chief, Chester Board of Fire Commissioners, Chester Village Board member, Orange County 911 dispatcher and part-time police officer for the Village of Chester PD and the Village of Goshen PD. Our deepest condolences to the Deshler family.”

The department also announced a commemorative service and memorial dedication to the 40 Orange County residents who died in the WWI battle of the Hindenburg line. The service will take place Friday September 29, at 10 a.m. at the Orange County Veteran’s Cemetery (#111 Craigville Road). A village of Goshen resident, PFC John Vincent Eckman, lost his life in that battle and his name is inscribed on the memorial. The event is free and open to the public.