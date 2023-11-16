Goshen Village PBA announces annual Christmas tree sale

It’s that time of year again! The Village of Goshen PBA will be holding its annual Christmas tree sale at the First Presbyterian Church parking lot (33 Park Pl., Goshen) starting on November 25. Anyone looking to purchase a tree while also supporting the local PBA chapter can stop by after that date from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to Christmas trees, festive holiday wreaths will also be available for purchase. Get yours before they’re gone!