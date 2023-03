The Annual Election of the Village of Goshen will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Polls are open from 9 a.m. 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 276 Main St. in Goshen.

The following candidates are on the ballot:

· Mayor (two-year term): Molly O’Donnell

· Two Trustees (two-year terms): Jonathan Rouis and Scott Wohl

· Village Justice (four-year term): Kimberly C. Van Haaster

For information or directions, please call 845-294-6750.