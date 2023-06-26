Goshen. The Great American Weekend set for July 1 and 2

Experience the iconic celebration of all things American this Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2, at the Great American Weekend in Goshen.

Since 1982, the Great American Weekend has been a tradition that defines Goshen as a Great American Community. Originally intended to bolster attendance at the Historic Track after betting was eliminated, the Great American Weekend offers activities for every member of the family and has grown into one of the county’s most prestigious events.

Fun for all ages, 20,000 people a day stroll the nine-acre village surrounding the First Presbyterian Church. This two-day event offers more than 150 craft vendors, live music, food and children’s activities all in a family friendly environment.

In addition, the carnival is back this year, according to the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.