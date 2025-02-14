Goshen students give back

Students at C.J. Hooker Middle School worked together on two different projects that support those in need in the local community, the school district shared.

Members of the Leo Club made over 50 Valentine’s Day cards for local veterans and veteran caregivers. And members of both the Leo Club and the National Junior Honor Society teamed up to collect new socks for Sean’s Dream, a local organization that supports those in need. According to the school, the clubs collected 68 pairs of socks, thanks in part to the support of faculty and fellow students.