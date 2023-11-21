Goshen students attend All State Music Festival

Six Goshen High School students attended the New York State School Music Association’s Zone 9 Area All-State Music Festival, held on Nov. 17 and 18 at Wallkill High School.

The school district said that for a student to be chosen for this honor, they each had to prepare and perform an advanced level solo piece for a NYSSMA judge last spring.

Congratulations to the following Goshen High School students: Kiki Protopsaltis, Henry Dong, Tanner Conklin, Matthew Schroeter, Michael Lombardi, and Rox Aclin!