Goshen starts comprehensive review of master plan

At the July 25 Goshen Town Board meeting, Councilman Philip Canterino reported on the progress of the Comprehensive Review Committee, a body tasked with updating the town’s master plan.

He said, “We had our second meeting and we had asked members if they had any particular items they wanted to update. Planning Board Chairman Lee Bergus gave a comprehensive list of things he has seen over the years that he thinks need an adjustment.”

They are still figuring out the cost of the review and Canterino wants that information soon so the town can apply for a grant to assist in doing the plan.

The last update in the master plan was 2017 and they used data from the 2000 census, Canterino said, “A lot of this updating can be done in-house.” He hopes to avoid spending money on outside firms.

“We’re just starting to get into this. It’s going to be a long process,” he said.

New laws

The town board held a hearing on Introductory Local Law 8 of 2024 to add a stop intersection at Rolling Ridge and Howard Court. Nobody from the public spoke and law passed 3-0. Councilmen Doug Bloomfield and George Lyons were absent from the meeting.

The board introduced Introductory Law 9, repealing Chapter 93 of the water code in the Town of Goshen code book.

Supervisor Joseph Betro said, “We are redefining water ordinances, bringing them up to speed... any new business and residential would have to adhere.”

Canterino said he doesn’t want the town to be liable for expenses related to the law.

The town board named itself as lead agency in SEQRA review of the law and immediately moved to make a negative SEQRA declaration on Local Law No. 9.

A public hearing will be held August 8 at 7 p.m.

Other business

The board voted itself lead SEQRA agency on an application from Solid Waste Management on 95 Hartley Road in the town. It concerns the I.W.S. Transfer Systems of NY, Inc.

The board authorized Supervisor Betro to sign an individual IPO with Kimley-Horn Engineering for the services of the town’s traffic consultant. Previously the consultant had worked under town engineer Sean Hoffman, but Hoffman left his company and the traffic consultant wants a direct relationship with the town. Canterino suggested that the master plan include a traffic study.

The board approved raising the maximum balance to be kept in their account at Orange Bank and Trust to $15 million. They also approved the hiring of Jared Lewis-Holliday as a part-time clerk at the court for $23 an hour. He will work three to four weeks as the court catches up on processing traffic tickets this summer.