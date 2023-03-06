Goshen. St. Patrick’s Day family fun workshop

Join us at The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame for St. Patrick’s Day family fun on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children can make lucky horseshoe hats and horseshoe beaded necklaces, play games and enjoy a ride on the Harness Racing Simulator.

The workshop is $5 per child and adults are free. Supplies are limited.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade begins at 2 p.m. and passes in front of the Museum. For more information contact Kristin Roberts at 845-294-6330 or email education@harnessmuseum.com.

Programs are made possible by the Agriculture & New York State Horse Development Fund. For information on all the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, please visit our website at www.harnessmuseum.com. The museum is located at 240 Main St., Goshen, NY and is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.