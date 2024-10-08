Goshen seeks public input on village revitalization

The Village of Goshen is seeking the input of local residents and business owners to gather thoughts and ideas on ways to revitalize the downtown area. To do this, the village will hold a public event at the Goshen Senior Center at 100 Trotter Circle on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. whereby residents and business owners can freely share their suggestions and insights.

For those unable to attend in person, the village will accept comments and suggestions via the following email address: molly.villageofgoshen@gmail.com.