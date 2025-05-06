Goshen searches for superintendent in wake of Kotes resignation

The Goshen Central School District is searching for its next superintendent of schools following the resignation of Superintendent Kurtis Kotes, effective June 30.

Kotes’ resignation was announced at the April 25 Board of Education meeting. Kotes replaced Daniel Connor as superintendent in 2021 following Connor’s retirement.

“The board will now start the pursuit of finding the next superintendent of schools,” reads a May 1 Board of Education letter to the Goshen school community. “Requests for Proposals will be issued to regional and local search firms to assist in this process. Once the board selects a search firm it will develop a timeline and details surrounding the selection process. Along the way, it is our intention to share information and keep the community apprised of the search through a dedicated area on our website at gcsny.org, as well as during our Board of Education meetings...The board thanks Dr. Kotes for his time and dedication to the district and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The district did not reply to multiple requests for comment from Kotes and the reason(s) behind his resignation.