Goshen schools receive healthy meals incentives grant

The Goshen Central School District was awarded a Healthy Meals Incentives grant of $148,436 from Action for Healthy Kids (AFHK) to support its efforts to improve the nutritional quality of school meals, the district recently announced. The Healthy Meals Incentives grant is part of an allocation of nearly $30 million by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to 264 schools across 44 states and the District of Columbia.

“The Food Services Department is very excited to be awarded this grant to help improve the meals at Goshen Central Schools,” said Food Services Director Alan Muhlnickel. “This grant will also provide for children to visit local farms to learn about the vegetables grown here in the Hudson Valley, which we will serve in their cafeterias. Food Services would love to engage parents. Please feel free to call or email to find out more about the work we are doing to prepare for the school year.”

As part of the Healthy Meals Incentives grant program, AFHK and its partners will provide Goshen Central School District with in-depth individualized technical assistance to support and guide the implementation of key strategies to improve school meal quality, as well as help the district to develop creative solutions to provide nutritious foods.