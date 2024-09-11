Goshen school district seeks public input for property deal

The Goshen Central School District is seeking public input regarding the potential transfer of district-owned property to the village of Goshen. The land being discussed comprises two acres located at the corner of Erie Street and Webster Avenue in Goshen, where Erie Street Park is located. The district owns the park property and the left-side field that runs along Webster Avenue. The Village owns the smaller field adjacent to the park’s right that is mainly used as a community soccer field.

The school district explained that, up until the early 1990s, the Erie Street property was owned entirely by the district. Around that time, the village acquired a portion of the lot and would now like to acquire the remaining parcel. During the Sept. 3 GCSD Board of Education meeting, Goshen Mayor Molly O’Donnell said that the Village and Town would like to acquire full ownership to create “a new and improved public park,” citing up to half a million dollars in improvements, including new equipment and basketball courts, a multi-purpose athletic field, park pavilion with bathroom facilities, improved and new lighting, and more.

But before transferring ownership, the school district must first gain public approval via a public referendum or vote. At this time, district officials have not decided if a vote will be held — before a decision is made, they would first like to hear from the school community about the potential transfer.

Community members are invited to participate in a series of roundtable discussions later this fall (late September/early October). Meeting dates, times, and locations will be announced as soon as they are known.

Regarding selling off the property (rather than transferring it to the village), the school district explained that, if the district listed the property for sale, it would be unable to control how the land is developed under private ownership. But because the Village has shared its intent to improve the existing public park, district officials prefer to transfer ownership to them, if approved by the community. The Village would cover any costs associated with a public referendum; however, it would not pay for property ownership.

Those looking to attend the upcoming roundtable discussions may fill out an online form on the school website or through this link: bit.ly/3TnnVLm.