Goshen scholar-athlete teams earn district NYSPHSAA 2024 ‘School of Distinction’ status

At the end of each sports season, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) honors teams and individuals that excel in the classroom. Those student-athletes, teams, and schools receive recognition for their hard work and academic success.

When teams earn an average GPA for 75% of the roster that is greater than or equal to 90, they are eligible to receive Scholar-Athlete team recognition with a certificate and pin.

This year, all of Goshen’s 30 sports teams met these criteria, qualifying the district for the School of Distinction status, and 435 individual students qualified for Individual Scholar-Athlete awards.

“I am proud to witness the dynamic success of our Goshen student-athletes who excelled from the combined efforts of our dedicated classroom teachers and outstanding coaches this year,” said Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics George St. Lawrence. “We are one team, unified by pride, spirit and tradition, truly a NYSPHSAA School of Distinction.”

Below are the 30 Scholar-Athlete teams and the number of students on each team that received individual awards:

Fall Season 2023

Boys cross country – 15

Boys soccer – 11

Football – 17

Game day cheerleading – 12

Girls cross country – 10

Girls soccer – 15

Girls swimming and diving – 11

Girls tennis – 10

Girls volleyball – 12

Winter season 2023-24

Boys alpine skiing – 5

Boys basketball – 6

Bowling – 4

Boys indoor track and field – 33

Boys swimming and diving – 8

Boys wrestling – 10

Competitive cheerleading – 7

Girls alpine skiing – 1

Girls basketball – 8

Girls indoor track and field – 30

Spring Season 2024

Baseball – 5

Boys golf – 11

Girls golf – 9

Boys lacrosse – 11

Girls lacrosse – 18

Girls outdoor track and field – 51

Boys outdoor track and field – 55

Boys tennis – 10

Unified basketball – 9

Softball – 12

Flag football – 19