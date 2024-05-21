Goshen Public Library unveils new outdoor biodiversity learning area

Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R), in coordination with the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society on Monday celebrated World Bee Day by providing a program showcasing the importance of pollinators and native plant diversity in maintaining ecological balance to the community.

The World Bee Day celebration marked the grand opening of the Library’s Outdoor Biodiversity Enhancement Area, which promotes education around, and appreciation for, the natural world, and was made possible with funding from O&R.

”We are pleased to have designed and constructed the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society’s new Biodiversity Enhancement Area and Outdoor Educational Greenspace, which underscores both of our commitments to biodiversity protection and enhancement, environmental education, and clean energy,” said Casey Tompkins, senior ecologist/wetland scientist at O&R. “These biodiversity initiatives aim to increase the abundance of native plants, support pollinators, and provide space for grassland birds and others, while serving as a beautiful community area for members of the public to learn about conservation and sustainability in the face of climate change.”

”We are excited to have worked with Orange and Rockland Utilities to provide an amazing community space where individuals of all ages can engage with nature, learn about the importance of environmental conservation, and take actionable steps towards creating a more sustainable future,” said Goshen Public Library and Historical Society Director Catherine Lemmer.

Celebratory remarks were provided by Norma Nuñez-Langlois, president of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society Board of Trustees, Goshen Mayor Molly O’Donnell, and O&R Director of Environmental Health Safety and Quality Assurance Jeremy McVey. Additional educational programming followed, which included a walking introduction to the project from Tompkins, a discussion about tree health and native plants from O&R’s arborist Mark Beamish, and an interactive children’s session; plus, the presentation of a new electric vehicle truck.

The Goshen Public Library is located at 366 Main Street, Goshen. More information can be found at goshenpubliclibrary.org.