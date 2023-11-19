Goshen Public Library to give out lightly used children’s books

Once again the Junior Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society will give away lightly used children’s books at the Goshen Village Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 2. But they can’t give away something they do not have! Anyone interested in supporting this effort can help by dropping off a bag or box of those books your children enjoyed so another child can have the same pleasure and love of reading.

Children’s book donations can be dropped off outside the front door of 216 North Church St. in Goshen, under the overhang. Any books not given away will be donated to the Friend’s Used Book Store in the Goshen Public Library.

And if you want to really have fun, join the crowd on Saturday, December 2 and watch the children — some as young as three or four — choose a book or two, taking a long time, not wanting to make a mistake with this big decision! Then they walk off, proudly clutching their new, prized possession. You can’t help but smile when you see it. (Oh, to be that age again when such a small thing can fill your heart with joy!)