Goshen PD honored for aiding Warwick

During the January 23 Goshen Town Board meeting, Warwick Police Chief John Radar gave a speech about the services that the Goshen Police Department provided in 2024. “We’ve always had a strong working relationship with the town of Goshen Police Department because we border each other on so many different roads. It’s not uncommon to see a Warwick police officer and a Goshen police officer working side by side at any instance that we have,” said Radar.

Radar discussed Goshen Police Department’s involvement with investigating an arson towards a New York State Trooper. “Without having to be requested, Chief [James] Post tasked his officers with assisting us,” said Radar. He also highlighted their assistance with the Greenwood Lake wildfire. “During that time, we were basically deployed for 12 days solid, around the clock. Outside of the fire area, we responded to 900 calls not related to the fire, that included three serious motor vehicle accidents, one of them being a fatality and we pulled off the Veterans’ Day Parade. I’m going to tell you none of that could have been done without the assistance of the Town of Goshen Police Department,” said Radar.”

The Goshen Police Department was presented with a plaque from the Warwick Police to thank them for their help.

Volunteers honored

During the meeting, Sergeant Pete Rollins and Laura Rollins were honored for their volunteer work.

“As a volunteer, you give your time, the most precious resource in our lives and just that hour you give volunteering can never be replaced,” said Goshen Police Chief James Post. “They give donations of food and baked goods from ShopRite every week. Seven days a week using their own car, their own gas, their own tolls, from White Plains to Liberty, over 200 locations they deliver to,” said Post.

He also acknowledged their services during the holidays. “They cooked 41 meals this Christmas,” said Post. They also collected toys for children during the holidays.

Post also mentioned how they have been volunteering with the VVA (Vietnam Veterans of America) since 2004. “He [Pete Rollins] has become the department service officer of New York State for disabled veterans. They help disabled veterans fill out claims and obtain benefits from the VVA. You know how hard that can probably be. They drive veterans to doctor’s appointments or VA hospitals. This is all on their own time,” said Post. Pete Rollins has also volunteered with the police and fire departments.

Pete Rollins and Laura Rollins were awarded a gift card from the VVA and a bouquet of flowers.

Short-term rentals

The board opened a public hearing for Introductory Local Law No. 13, which would require permits for short-term renters. However, discussions also occurred about a complete ban.

One resident complained about Airbnb renters littering on the street, being noisy, and trespassing. He also mentioned cars impeding plows. He wants to see a local law that requires an owner onsite 24 hours a day.

Another resident said, “I wondered if the age and demographic of people in this room doesn’t represent the entire community at large. I know many young people are having a hard time with the affordability crisis of trying to live in this town and many young families as well. So, I think short-term rental is a way to provide a means of income for your family and I’m sympathetic to those who struggle with that.”

A motion to adjourn to March 13 was approved.

Interstate Waste Services

Interstate Waste Services (IWS) presented its application to expand the transfer station. This will add 9,000 square feet to the station, add water storage for fire suppression, add an electrical room, and build a loadout tunnel with a scale.

The board noted that IWS owed $200,000 as part of an agreement. In addition, the board had concerns about the amount of waste and recycling. “I don’t want to bring more garbage into Goshen. I want to bring in less. I don’t know where it’s going but we’re the garbage capital of the world. We have two of the largest landfills in New York State,” said one member of the board.

The town board referred the issue to the Goshen Planning Board.

Other business

The board discussed acquiring Lakeville Inn property for a future town hall and police department. It has 19 acres and costs about $1 million. Decisions will be discussed in future meetings.

Chris Healey was appointed to the Environmental Review Board and Eunice Marscheider was approved for a payroll clerk position.