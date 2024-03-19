Goshen moves to backtrack on Middletown water purchase

When Local Law 11 to sell and buy water to and from neighboring municipalities came up at the March 14 Goshen Town Board meeting, two councilmen said they wanted to renege on the purchase of four water wells from the City of Middletown that the town was already in contract to purchase.

The water wells in question are about 500 feet away from a retired garbage dump, of which Councilman Douglas Bloomfield said, “We don’t know what’s in it.” He continued, “I’m saying this is a dangerous thing.” He said he did not want any incidents of cancer on his conscience.

Bloomfield and Councilman Philip Canterino both received ovations from the audience of 30 or so gathered at Town Hall for their stances against the four water wells. The Chronicle asked Supervisor Joseph Betro why the town bought the wells in the first place and he gave no response other than to offer an exasperated look. He said the town would try to get out of the contract.

Bloomfield also said he was supervisor for eight terms and nobody ever asked him for water. Regarding Local Law 11, he said, “Where is this coming from?” The town board voted a “negative declaration on SEQRA” for the law and will take it up again at a future board meeting.

Other business

The local Little League was commended for raising $175,000 of a needed $235,000 for lighting at the girl’s softball field. Supervisor Betro said the town is willing to cover the remainder of the cost, but noted the project will have to go out to bid and be subject to prevailing wage laws because it is a town project. It was also noted the boy’s field has had lighting for over 20 years. The Little League hopes to have lighting for the girls by the fall.

The town of Goshen has an overlay zone for the storage of batteries, like those used in solar energy projects. Key Capture Energy wants to add a parcel not contiguous to the overlay zone at 25 Smith Road so they can store batteries. It is a 76-acre parcel, of which six acres would be in use. Canterino was concerned the town would create a precedent that battery storage can take place anywhere in town. Betro asked the applicants to email him more information so the town board can give an answer before they spend money going before the zoning and planning boards.

Goshen Town Police Deputy Chief Allen Faust announced his retirement from the police department after 30 years and submitted a letter stating his gratitude to the community. He also said that he would be taking a job as chief of the Village of Tuxedo Park Police Department.

A March 28 public hearing was set to hear discussion about a new law requiring the removal of “zombie” utility poles. A public hearing for that date was also set for local laws 6 and 7 that would update electrical inspections in compliance with New York State code and update rules and regulations regarding town parks, respectively.

An April 11 public hearing was set for “Chapter 97 of the code of the Town of Goshen to update provisions related to the replenishment of applicant escrow deposits.”