C.J. Hooker Middle School students Camryn Bryant, Cynthia Gurda and Jaxson Markiewicz were recently applauded for their participation in the Junior Leadership Orange program.

”It was fun meeting new friends, and it helped me learn new things about how to be a good leader,” said Bryant of the honor.

According to the Goshen Central School District, they were among a select group of 37 eighth graders from across the county to participate in the program.