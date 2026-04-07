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Goshen Middle School student to use $1K grant to promote pet adoption

Young Life. Eighth-grader Maci Marszewski to host Shelter Cup to benefit the Hudson Valley SPCA.

Goshen NY /
| 07 Apr 2026 | 04:07
    Maci Marszewski, an eighth-grader at Goshen Middle School student, created The Shelter Cup, a community-led event to benefit the Hudson Valley SPCA.
    Maci Marszewski, an eighth-grader at Goshen Middle School student, created The Shelter Cup, a community-led event to benefit the Hudson Valley SPCA. ( Photo provided.)

Maci Marszewski, an eighth-grader at Goshen Middle School student, is using a $1,000 grant she received from the National Junior Honor Society to host The Shelter Cup - From Shelter to Forever, a community-led event to benefit the Hudson Valley SPCA.

The Shelter Cup, held at Goshen High School on April 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., combines a small-sided soccer tournament with animal awareness and adoption-focused outreach, with the goal of bringing the community together in support of shelter pets.

Attendees will have opportunities to visit with shelter pets and enjoy outdoor family activities.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, please visit the Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/rUCXc.

To support the fundraiser you can donate at https://gofund.me/2f6b4697f.