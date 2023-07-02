Goshen. Met Your Request wins race at Historic Track

With Mother Nature not quite sure what direction to go on last week, Met Your Request and Jordan Stratton, fresh off a Messenger Stakes win, proved to be beasts of their own with a 13-length win over 3-year-old trotters on a perfect Goshen Historic Track surface.

Covering the one-mile distance in 1:55.1, the gelded son of Mets Hall shot right to the front and improved his position from there. Trained by Julie Miller and owned by Andy Miller Stable Inc. and Carroll Huffman, it was Stratton’s first win of three on the day.

Woolco, a three-year-old Chapter Seven filly, trained, owned, and bred by Robert Krivelin, captured a division of the New York Excelsior for fillies in a swift 1:58.1. Stratton got the filly away third and sat until the three-quarter pole moving her out and just getting up at the wire for the victory.

The Jason Bartlett show also continued to be on stage as he captured three wins on the program. The John McDermott-trained Hurrikane Sweetie, a 2-year-old Chapter Seven filly, finished in 2:02 for a wire-to-wire victory with Bartlett.

Jared Bako, showing he is not just a trainer of overnight horses, unleashed a nice Huntsville two-year-old gelding to a 1:55.4 victory.

Driven by the trainer, Vandiemen Bluechip got away in the two hole and brushed past the half, winning convincingly by three lengths. Owned by Blue Chip Bloodstock, Bako trained the first- and second- place finishers.

Goshen Historic Track concluded its 2023 race meet on July 3 with New York County Fair day.